A WARNING has been issued to parents by Staffordshire’s Trading Standards team about the risks posed by water beads.

Also known as jelly balls and water crystals, they are used for things such as crafting and floristry, but can also be used in home decorations and children’s toys.

However, Trading Standards officials warn they can expand up to 400 times their original size when exposed to liquid and swallowed which can cause choking.

An alert over the safety of the items has also bee issued by the Office of Product Safety and Standards.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“These products may seem fun and harmless but they can be extremely dangerous for young children and vulnerable people. “Our officers want to make sure people are aware of the potential danger and ensure if they have these products in the home, they are used safely and no young child or vulnerable adult is using them unsupervised.”

For more details visit the the Gov.uk website.