FASHION-SAVVY shoppers are invited to showcase their style next week as part of a new St Giles Hospice initiative.

The Hospice Look Challenge is being launched as part of Hospice Care Week.

It sees local people to demonstrate their creativity by crafting outfits from the Whittington-based hospice’s charity shops.

Participants are encouraged to create complete outfits that could fund an hour of essential care, which costs the equivalent of around £28.

Nicola Brannen-Mott, deputy head of retail at St Giles Hospice, said:

“These types of events are more than just fundraisers – every pound raised helps us continue providing essential care to those who need it most in our community. “The Hospice Look Challenge is a fantastic way for people to support St Giles while expressing their creativity and style.”

The challenge comes as St Giles Hospice battles a £1.5million funding shortfall which recently saw the charity announce plans for a number of redundancies.

People taking part in the event can share their outfits on social media by using the hashtag #HospiceLook.

For more information visit the St Giles Hospice website.