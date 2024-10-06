AN artist will be unveiling his latest work at an event in Lichfield next week.

Simon Kenny will showcase his new pieces at Clarendon Fine Art between 7pm and 9pm on Friday (11th October).

A spokesperson said:

“Known for abstract landscapes and expressive use of colour, Simon will be unveiling a major collection of original paintings and exclusive editions at the event, which will include a drinks reception and a unique opportunity to meet the artist in person.”

People can reserve a place at the event via the Clarendon Fine Art website.