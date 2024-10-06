TWO new Poet Laureates for Staffordshire have been appointed.

Scarlett Ward and Harry Fletcher were inaugurated on National Poetry Day on 3rd October.

The pair, who will Staffordshire Poet Laureate and Young Poet Laureate respectively, will help put poetry in the spotlight across the county over the coming year.

Scarlett said:

“It means the world to me to be entrusted with the role – and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with members of the community to bring poetry into the spotlight.

“I hope that through my work I am able to share the joy that poems can spark, both in those new to the craft as well as those who already find home upon the page.

“Staffordshire has a long history of esteemed Poet Laureates, and it is an honour to have my name amongst them.”