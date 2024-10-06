TWO new Poet Laureates for Staffordshire have been appointed.
Scarlett Ward and Harry Fletcher were inaugurated on National Poetry Day on 3rd October.
The pair, who will Staffordshire Poet Laureate and Young Poet Laureate respectively, will help put poetry in the spotlight across the county over the coming year.
Scarlett said:
“It means the world to me to be entrusted with the role – and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with members of the community to bring poetry into the spotlight.
“I hope that through my work I am able to share the joy that poems can spark, both in those new to the craft as well as those who already find home upon the page.
“Staffordshire has a long history of esteemed Poet Laureates, and it is an honour to have my name amongst them.”
The initiative is managed by Staffordshire County Council’s libraries and arts service and aims to encourage a wider appreciation and enjoyment of poetry across Staffordshire.
Harry said:
“Being appointed to the role is gratifying and I can’t wait to start my duties. Over my year as Young Laureate I am ambitious about encouraging a new generation of writers.
“My aspiration in the role is to endeavour the future of poetry in and around Staffordshire, through the promotion of literature and exciting events.”