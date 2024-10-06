DRAG and disco will be fused when a show comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

The city theatre will host Queenz: Drag Me to the Disco on 22nd and 23rd October.

The latest production has already delighted audiences across the country – and a spokesperson for the Garrick expects the show to prove just as popular in Lichfield.

“Join the gals for an electrifying, live vocal drag-stravaganza. “After two trailblazing years of touring the country, a run in London’s West End, and accumulating countless five-star reviews, Queenz has rapidly ascended as one of the world’s most successful drag shows. “Featuring more sequins and surprises than ever before, the gals are ready to drag you to the dancefloor and serve up the ultimate celebration of powerhouse popstars and dazzling disco divas.”

Tickets are £30 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.