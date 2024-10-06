A TALK on a historical period in theatre is being held at Lichfield museum.

Boys Will Be Girls Will Be Boys by Janet Tennant will take place at Erasmus Darwin House on 17th October.

It is the latest talk in the Lunar Lecture series.

A spokesperson said:

“By the 17th century, a professional theatre was established in England. “After the execution of Charles I and the civil wars, Charles II – a keen theatre-goer – succeeded to the throne in 1660. “This talk looks at the theatre before the Restoration and how it changed afterwards.”

Tickets are £8 and can be booked online at erasmusdarwin.org.