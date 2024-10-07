POLICE are trying to identify four teenagers involved in anti-social behaviour in Stonnall.

Officers say the male group had been running across haybales in a farmer’s field in Church Road, as well as “filming and intimidating local residents”.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said:

“We are now in the process of contacting local schools to see if they can identify any of these teenagers. “We have been increasing foot patrols in the area and shall be closely monitoring this area. “It is unacceptable to trespass and climb on haybales which is a health and safety risk and is the property of the farmer.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.