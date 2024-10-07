BIKERS have been thanked for supporting an annual fundraising event at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Ride to the Wall took place over the weekend and saw thousands of motorcycles from across the country travel to Alrewas for a service of remembrance at the Armed Forces Memorial.

It is the 17th year the event has taken place to honour those who can “no longer ride by our side”.

Since the first Ride to the Wall in 2008, participants have raised over £1.66million to support the National Memorial Arboretum.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“This is my sixth Ride to the Wall and fourth year riding pillion, yet this unique and poignant event never ceases to amaze me. “The rumble of engines can be heard across our 150-acre site from early in the morning and thousands of motorcycles processing into the arboretum remains an incredible sight. “Each of the riders has come here to pay their respects to fallen comrades and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation, remembering those who can no longer ride by our side. “We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing generosity of everyone who participates in Ride to the Wall. Their support is essential to ensuring that we can continue to pass the baton of Remembrance to future generations and remain a place for people to celebrate lives lived and commemorate lives lost in service, freely open to all.”

The convoy of riders were once again greeted outside the arboretum by David ‘Blue’ Sheaf, a veteran of Northern Ireland who stands to attention for five hours to salute each rider as they pass.

Martin Dickinson, founder of Ride to the Wall, said:

“Each year we gather at Ride to the Wall to reflect and remember those who can no longer ride by our side, ensuring that the names on the walls of the Armed Forces Memorial are never forgotten. “We want to help make sure that the National Memorial Arboretum can continue to share the stories of those who have served and sacrificed for our country. “Since its inception 17 years ago, Ride to the Wall has raised funds toward the ongoing upkeep of the National Memorial Arboretum, ensuring that the site can continue to be free to access and remain a fitting place of Remembrance for all who have served our country.”

See pictures below from the 2024 Ride to the Wall: