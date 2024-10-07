LICHFIELD City Ladies returned from their short trip to Tamworth with a 3-1 win.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side went in front when Courtney Dilger powered home from long range.

The lead – and Dilger’s personal tally – was doubled when she caught the Tamworth keeper dallying on the ball and slotted into an empty net.

A smart double save from Sophie Wardle-Hall early in the second half kept Lichfield’s advantage intact.

Dilger missed a golden opportunity to complete her hat-trick as she blazed over after outpacing the backline.

But the City forward made no mistake shortly afterwards as she rounded the keeper to make it 3-0.

Saddi Shan went close to adding fourth with a header that went just wide.

Tamworth almost pulled one back after a defensive mix-up, but an effort from distance could only find the side-netting.

The hosts did find a consolation though when Meg Chapman slotted home from the edge of the box.