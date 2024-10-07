AN initiative providing afternoon movie screenings has purchased new projection and sound equipment thanks to two donations.

Burntwood Afternoon Cinema – a monthly event run by the Burntwood Memorial Community Association – received the funding from The Noel Sweeney Foundation and Burntwood Town Council.

It has allowed them to purchase state-of-the-art 4k projection equipment and an improved audio system.

Paul Taylor, a spokesperson for Burntwood Afternoon Cinema, said:

“We’re delighted to offer our cinema-goers clearer pictures and improved sound. “This new equipment will make our films even more enjoyable for our audience.”

The cinema club aims to reduce social isolation and foster community spirit on the third Tuesday of every month at the Burntwood Memorial Institute on Rugeley Road.

For just £5, attendees can enjoy recently released films with a complimentary drink and biscuit.

Jo Mann, from The Noel Sweeney Foundation, said:

“It’s wonderful to hear the impact that the Burntwood Afternoon Cinema is having within the local community and the foundation is delighted to play a part in supporting this.”

The next screening, scheduled for 15th October, will feature The Good Liar starring Helen Mirren.