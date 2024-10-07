A LOCAL group has raised £250 for an organisation supporting victims of domestic abuse.

Lichfield Probus Club members presented a cheque to Pathway Project following a talk on their work by Lynn Laughton and Djemillah Peerbux.

The group meets on the first Tuesday of the month at St Matthew’s Sports and Social Club in Burntwood. Their next event will take place at 12.30pm on 5th November and will feature a talk called Remember, Remember by Mary Bodfish.

New members always welcome. For more details email peter.hitchman44@gmail.com or jenny_hodgkins@yahoo.co.uk.