A PHOTOGRAPH showing Beacon Park in full bloom has won a competition run by the developer behind a local retirement complex.

Diana Lee’s image scooped the £200 first prize from McCarthy and Stone.

She is also printing copies of her image as postcards to hand out to residents living at the Stowe Place complex on Rotten Row.

She said:

“Beacon Park is such a beautiful place to go and relax and I wanted to showcase its appeal and encourage new residents moving to Lichfield to visit it also.

“My son lives here so I come to Lichfield regularly. After reading about the competition on Lichfield Live, I was inspired to enter.

“I tried to capture the allure and tranquillity of Beacon Park and am both surprised and delighted that my picture stood out to the judges.

“I have been a keen photographer since the age of 10 and was always encouraged by my dad to follow my interest.

“I will use the competition winnings to pay for some of my regular trips into Lichfield as well as visiting other places to pursue my love of photography.”