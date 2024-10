THE chilling words of HG Wells are being brought to life in a one-woman storytelling show in Lichfield.

Erasmus Darwin House will host The Red Room on 16th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Could you spend the night in the infamous haunted chamber of Lorraine Castle? Armed with a single torch, our sceptical narrator will attempt to do just that.”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked at erasmus-dawin-house.arttickets.org.uk.