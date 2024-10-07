The Residents
The Residents

MUSIC from across the genres and decades will be on offer at a Lichfield pub this week.

The Residents will play at The Feathers on Friday (11th October).

The band are on stage from 9pm. Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments