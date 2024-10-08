PLANS to install a plaque commemorating Lichfield’s first female councillor and Mayor have been approved.

Lichfield District Council has given the green light to Lichfield City Council’s proposal to install the commemorative item to the facade of her former home at 8 Bore Street.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal aims to celebrate women’s history in Lichfield by commemorating Daisy Shaw, a woman who had a significant impact on the city.

“The metal plaque will commemorate Shaw, who became a councillor in 1919 and then Mayor in 1927.

“She had been a suffragist and supervised medical care during the First World War.”