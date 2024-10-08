CHASETOWN will look to make it two home wins in two as they welcome Nantwich Town.

The Scholars host The Dabbers this evening (8th October) having secured their passage into the next round of the FA Trophy at the weekend with a 1-0 triumph against Bromsgrove Sporting.

But Mark Swann’s men will be keen to bounce back to winning ways in the league after being beaten by Trafford in their previous encounter.

Chasetown currently sit 14th in the table having played a a number of games less than many teams in the league. They will take on a Nantwich side in tenth, but just two points ahead.

Kick-off this evening is at 7.45pm.