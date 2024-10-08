A LICHFIELD business is preparing to celebrate its 120th anniversary.

Friary Shoes began life when Sidney Smith started a boot and shoe production and repair business in Lombard Street in 1904.

Since then, the company has remained in the family with Adam Lumb and his wife Tracey now the fourth generation to run the shop which is now based in the Three Spires shopping centre.

A celebration is planned at the store to mark the milestone on 19th October.

Tracey said:

“We will be holding a one-day event offering a discount on everything on the day. “There will be a specially-made celebration cake and drinks available.”

From those initial days in Lombard Street, Sidney’s son George – known as Gerry to many – joined the business before serving in the RAF during the Second World War.

After taking over following his father’s retirement in the 1950s, Gerry expand the premises and create a new outlet called Smiths before then purchasing premises opposite the old Friary School in St John Street and creating The Friary Shoes Shop.

In the 1960s Gerry’s daughter Vanessa became the third generation involved in the company.

The original store was then sold and Friary Shoes moved into City Arcade in 1968 before then expanding into a neighbouring unit six years later.

The Smiths shop Smiths, which went on to become Friary Shoes The Friary Shop A Friary Shoes sales ledger from 1962 A 1968 quote for a refurbishment of the predecessor to Friary Shoes An old Friary Shoes advert The former Friary Shoes store in 1985 The former location of Friary Shoes The current Friary Shoes shop

A second shop was opened in Uttoxeter in the early 1980s as the stores became known as Friary Shoes, with the Lichfield outlet then expanded further into adjacent units in 1985.

Current owner Adam joined the business in 1994 and oversaw further expansion of the City Arcade site while being joined by his wife Tracy, who had more than 20 years of retail management experience.

They then moved to the current location in 2013 where it continues to trade today.

Tracey said:

“In the last ten years the business has faced challenges with Covid, Brexi and the rise of online shopping. However, with the help of our amazing team we are determined to carry on the Friary Shoes brand. “We are excited about the future with the redevelopment of Lichfield city centre. “As a business we are continuing to look at new ways of improving the business and are looking forward to introducing new brands and offering more variety over the coming months. “We’re proud of our history and want people to know that we are still a family-run, independent business as there are not many left with that sort of heritage.”