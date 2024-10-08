PLANS have been drawn up to convert an industrial unit in Lichfield into a new gymnastics centre.

The proposals for unit one and two at the Shires Industrial Estate at Essington Close have been submitted to Lichfield District Council.

The project is being worked on by Lapworth Architects in partnership with former European and world champion gymnast Joe Fraser.

A planning statement said:

“We are proud to collaborate with Joe, a world-class athlete and gold medalist who has made a significant impact on British gymnastics. “His passion for the sport, combined with our expertise in architectural design, will bring to life a state of the art facility that will inspire and nurture the next generation of gymnasts.”

The proposals have also been backed by British Gymnastics.

Nikki Griffiths, from the national body for the sport, said:

“Joe is heading up a new club development – opening a gymnastics facility will see him pass on his passion to the future generation. “Securing long term tenure on a larger dedicated facility is essential for the club and will give them the security they require to develop the club for future generations.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.