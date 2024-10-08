AFTER an uncomfortable defeat two weeks ago against Cheltenham, the Lichfield RUFC women’s red team bounced back with a strong 45-0 victory at Sheffield.

Molly Draycott starred for the city side as she kicked four conversions and scored two tries for a personal 18 point haul to land the player of the match award.

The scoring did not start until 13th minute when Karolina Kacirkova crossed for the first of her three tries, which takes her to six after just three rounds of games.

Draycott followed up with her first one less than ten minutes later.

Right on half time, Lotte Bozon – up from full back – made life much easier for Lichfield with try number three, which was converted like the previous two to give the visitors a 21-0 lead.

Two more tries were scored in both quarters in the second half, as the back three dominated the scoring until a penalty try was awarded in the 75th minute.

The five points gained take the red team to fourth position in the emerging table on ten points, just ahead of West Park Leeds who they travel to this weekend. Meanwhile, the women’s green team will host Bridgnorth.