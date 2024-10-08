A FUNDRAISING concert is taking place as part of the 600th anniversary celebrations of Dr Milley’s Hospital.

Lichfield Rock Choir will perform at Boley Park Community Hall at 7.30pm on 16th November.

There will also be a raffle on the night, as well as a chance to enjoy a glass of wine or soft drink included.

Tickets are £11 and can be booked online.

Dr Milley’s Almshouse was originally founded by the Bishop of Lichfield, Bishop Heyworth, in 1424.

The current home on Beacon Street was built in 1504, when it received an endowment from the then Canon of the cathedral, Dr Milley.

It originally provided accommodation for 15 single women and has since seen additional flats created in a more recent extension.

It is currently home to ten residents who stay for varying lengths of time, with the charity aiming to provide a “safe, secure home for women with limited housing options”.