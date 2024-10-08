POLICE are warning people in Lichfield to be on their guard over reports of a bogus caller.

Officers say they have received reports of a man in the Darwin Park area approaching residents claiming to be from Walsall Council. He then says vehicles will need to be moved or they will be towed away.

He has also offered to remove scrap from properties.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The man has not had official branding on his clothing or correctly shown ID. “Please be mindful of bogus callers and remember not to let uninvited visitors into your home or pass any of your details or any money over to anyone on your doorstep.”