A TRIBUTE to Sir Cliff Richard is coming to a Burntwood venue.

Jimmy Jemain, a former winner of ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes, will be at Grangemoor WMC on 25th October.

A spokesperson for organiser TNT Presents said:

“Jimmy is the number one Cliff Richard tribute in the UK – and has even been described by the man himself as ‘a bit too good’.

“He’ll be presenting his one man show, The Shadow of Cliff.”