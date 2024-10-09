TWO Burntwood companies have been named in a list of the country’s best places to work in the construction industry.

Cameron Homes and Keon Homes, both part of the Tara Group, made the 2024 UK’s Best Workplaces in Construction, Engineering and Property list.

It comes after anonymous feedback from employees was analysed to assess things such as flexible working environments and company culture.

Julie Caudle, people and performance director at the Tara Group, said:

“While bricks and mortar tend to be our main tools, people will always remain the heartbeat of what we do – that’s why we invest so much in their development and in creating the right conditions for them to grow and prosper. “That’s why we are pleased to see Cameron and Keon both feature in the Best Workplaces ranking, scoring highly in pretty much every category. “This is even more impressive when you consider that we don’t influence the scores – this is completely in the hands of our team to give their honest feedback of how they feel working for us. “The last twelve months have been very impressive. In addition to the latest list, we have also seen Keon Homes secure the highest placing for a construction company in the UK’s Best Workplaces for Development list and Cameron Homes highly placed in the Best Workplaces for Women.”