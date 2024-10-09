LICHFIELD City will kick off their latest JW Hunt Cup campaign against Cradley Town.

Ivor Green’s men made it back-to-back titles in the competition after a thrilling 3-1 victory in the final last year at Molineux Stadium.

The two-time cup champions will now welcome Cradley to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this evening (9th October) as they look to make it a hat-trick of of appearances at the Premier League venue.

City go into the game off the back of a terrific run of form, which has seen them record 11 straight wins in the league.

Meanwhile, the visitors currently sit ninth in the division below Lichfield having lost 1-0 to Nuneaton Griff in their previous contest.

Kick-off tonight is at 7.45pm.