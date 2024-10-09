GUITARS will take centre stage when a band play at a Lichfield pub this weekend.

Loaded Revolver will be at The Feathers on Saturday (12th October).

A spokesperson said:

“The band aim to play across the broad range of guitar-driven music. “There will be everything from classics by the likes of Bad Company, Quo, Sabbath, ACDC, Lizzy, Guns and Roses, Van Halen and Billy Idol to modern stadium fillers like The Foo Fighters, Manic Street Preachers, Stereophonics and Nickelback – with additional quirkiness and humour thrown in for good measure.”

The gig starts at 9pm. Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free.