A MENOPAUSE awareness session is taking place in Lichfield.

The Spires care home will open its doors for the event at 7pm on 28th October.

Local expert Sue Burford, who is a qualified holistic therapist, will deliver a talk offering information on symptom management and the use of reflexology.

Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires, said:

“We want to help and support relatives, friends and members of our local community to better understand the effects of the menopause. “We are inviting everyone to come along and listen to our talk to raise awareness and to help give people some information and coping strategies.”

People can reserve a place at the session by emailing thespires.reception@barchester.com.