A GARAGE and function room at a pub could be converted into a retail unit and homes if plans are approved.

The proposals have been submitted for the Green Man Inn on Main Street in Clifton Campville.

A planning statement said the new freehold owners believed the scheme would help secure the future of the 16th century grade two listed pub.

“The Green Man has unfortunately suffered from a lack of investment in terms of maintenance and adjustment for modernisation that is required from a modern food and beverage establishment in order for it to achieve the expectations of customers and promote a demand suitable for sustaining it as a commercial entity. “In the last five years it has seen two operating businesses enter insolvency – on both occasions pre-pandemic – with the most recent operator closing. “The new freehold owners intend to reestablish the premises as a working pub that can return to playing its former part in the community. “In order to achieve this vision, there will need to be substantial investment and alterations. “Such alterations will involve a substantial investment and as such, consideration has been given to the development opportunity within the existing outbuildings, which consist of a garage, a function room and a bed-sit. “It is proposed that the function room and bed-sit will be converted into two rental bungalows and the garage converted into a retail premise, again with a further focus on sympathetic adaptions and retaining key features of historical interest.”

The development would also see changes to the interior and exterior of the main pub building.

The statement added:

“The Green Man was once a vibrant pub, but is now very tired looking throughout and in need of all round refurbishment. “The proposed external and internal refurbishment should hopefully address the previous owners’ lack of custom and subsequently should appeal to the local community and provide a more inviting place to eat and drink. “The proposal allows for new re-landscaping to the front and rear external seating/dining areas. “The existing landscape to the front of the pub is largely car parking and does not look appealing, inviting or presentable. The proposal allows for seating and planting for clientele allowing for a more attractive first impression for passers-by – this in turn will help to attract custom to the pub and maintain the longevity of The Green Man.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.