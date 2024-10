A WOMAN has been arrested after a quarter of a million pounds worth of class A drugs was found in a car on the M6 Toll near Burntwood.

The vehicle was stopped my officers from Staffordshire Police’s Road Crime Team shortly after 5pm yesterday (8th October).

Police say the vehicle was stopped and around 9kg of drugs was found.

A 57-year-old woman, from Cambridgeshire, has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A.