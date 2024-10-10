THE remarkable journey of former ABC frontman Martin Fry will be explored when he comes to Lichfield with a new show.

ABC – An Intimate Evening with Martin Fry will be at the Garrick on 10th June 2025.

It comes after a career which has seen him enjoy chart success, overcome illness and share the stage with a raft of star names.

And now, with the publication of his autobiography, A Lexicon of Life, he’s hitting the road to share his remarkable stories and sing acoustic versions of his greatest hits.

He said:

“It’s been an incredible journey, right back from the vivid memory of that magical moment when I first went to see a rock show. “Even before the act came on I was looking at the roadies on an empty stage and admiring the size of the PA system, totally entertained by that mind-boggling spectacle. My first gig was Cockney Rebel and opening up for them were Sailor. There was something totally comforting about watching a band on stage.”

Martin lived a bohemian life during his years studying at Sheffield University – a period whihc would provide the springboard for ABC.

The band went on to become global stars following the release of their debut album The Lexicon of Love.

He said:

“I remember later in Tokyo, the four of us were sitting eating in a restaurant, and a crowd gathered outside. People were literally trying to smash the window to get in. “We had to go out the back door as the front window splintered and we were ushered into a speeding car. “That kind of fame and recognition I can live without.”

Band mates came and went as ABC became a fixture of the charts, hitting the number one spot and earning a platinum disc for their debut, Lexicon of Love, and enjoying gold discs for Beauty Stab and Alphabet City.

Martin survived the crazy journey of pop stardom, eventually getting sober after his pop star lifestyle had taken its toll. He said:

“Things changed dramatically for me. I just entered a new and very different world of being sober. “I wanted to be present for my family. Prior to that I’d always been off somewhere – off to a show, off to a bar, or just drifting off if I was in the room. “Obviously, there’s a big part of me that identifies with the man in the gold lamé suit. That’s who I became. There are 40,000 people dancing in a field, singing my words back at me. But, you know, you have to understand that that’s just one part of who you are and what you do. That’s just one small facet of your life. “Performing and playing shows had changed for me in the 90s. I woke up to the reality that in the past, I’d been half-hearted, in comparison to what I was capable of. “It’s a tough thing to admit to, but I felt I could have done so much better.”

A renaissance came when he joined Robbie Williams for a tour of football stadia, playing to tens of thousands of fans.

“Playing to something approaching 200,000 people at Milton Keynes Bowl for three nights was something I never thought would happen. But it did. “Robbie’s tour felt like being part of a Medieval Kingdom. It must have been like that when they took Henry VIII to Agincourt.”

More tours followed, including a set of shows with Meatloaf, before the creation of The Lexicon Of Love II album.

And now he’s sharing his stories during an intimate theatre tour, in which he’ll play acoustic versions of songs with two trusted bandmates, while remembering the remarkable journey he’s been on.

He said:

“It’s been a wild ride – and the incredible thing is that as I hit the road with The Lexicon of Life, I feel as though I’m just getting started.”

Tickets for ABC – An Intimate Evening with Martin Fry start at £36 and can be booked online or by calling the Lichfield Garrick box office on 01543 412121.