ILLEGAL vapes, cigarettes and food items worth more than £65,000 have been seized in raids across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Trading Standards officers at Staffordshire County Council carried out an operation earlier this week in partnership with Staffordshire Police, the Home Office and Lichfield District Council’s environmental health team.

Two sites in Burntwood and two in Lichfield were targeted, with more than 2,850 vapes seized along with 17kg of hand rolling tobacco and food items such as American candy and drinks.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said

“Our officers continue to tackle the sale of illicit and illegal products and this was a significant seizure. “The supply of illegal goods is closely linked to organised crime and helps fund their operations. “The items can also be dangerous to people’s health and affect legitimate traders, so taking them off the market is a real result.”

Officers were also supported by search dogs who discovered the tobacco in hidden compartments – including inside the stairs in one of the shops.

Lichfield District Council cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“Our officers have participated in executing a series of successful raids across the Lichfield District seizing illegal products which would have been sold for thousands of pounds. “The protection of the district’s residents is our priority and this operation is a stark warning to perpetrators that this criminality will not be tolerated.”

People can report the sale of illegal goods online or by calling 01785 330356.