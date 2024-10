A LICHFIELD primary school is hosting a series of open days for children starting in September 2025.

Scotch Orchard will host events at 10am and 6pm on 15th October, 10.30am on 24th October and 11am on 9th December.

For details and to book a tour of the school, call 01543 227400 or email office@scotchorchard.staffs.sch.uk.