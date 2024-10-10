FUNDRAISING efforts to improve mental health support across the Lichfield and Burntwood area has been boosted by a partnership.

Burton and District Mind has teamed up with Kaleidoscope Choir through its Helen’s Bursary Fund.

The latest event was a fundraising concert which saw more than 100 people enjoy pop, folk and classical music performed.

A spokesperson said:

“Between Lichfield Rotary Club and Lichfield Kaleidoscope Choir, over £1,400 has been raised for Burton and District Mind.”

For details on supporting the work of Burton and District Mind, visit www.burtonmind.co.uk/donating.