PEOPLE looking for work are being invited to attend a jobs fair in Lichfield.

The event is being organised by Lichfield District Council and Lichfield Job Centre.

It will give individuals the chance to meet with employers from a range of sectors that are currently recruiting.

Companies attending include Lidl, Hoar Cross Hall, QTT, Epwin Group, Bluebird Care, Zest Education, Bowbrook Residential, G4S, Home Instead, Busy Bees, Lichfield Job Centre Plus, Lichfield District Council, Lichfield Safe Centre, NHS, Wincanton, Avon, Pilot and Nexxus Care.

There will also be representatives from National Careers Service, Staffordshire County Council, Shaw Trust, Support Staffordshire, The Discovery Programme, Step On, Humankind, Citizens Advice Bureau and Talking Therapy.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Job Centre said:

“The jobs fair brings together a wide selection of local employers from a variety of sectors with over 300 jobs on offer on the day. “We would encourage anyone in the area who is looking for employment to attend – there’s no need to book a place, just come along. “We are hoping to emulate the success of our last event which saw over 350 people attend in a two-hour period. “There should be something for everyone and it’s a great way to meet local employers face to face. If you are looking for work do not miss out on this opportunity.”

The event takes place from 10am to midday on 15th October at Lichfield Guildhall.