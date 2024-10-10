SERVICES for children and young people in Staffordshire who are unable to attend school will be recommissioned in a bid to ensure they offer the best possible quality and value for money, council chiefs say.

Alternative provision offers education away from a traditional setting to those who have been permanently excluded, cannot attend school for health reasons or are waiting for a suitable place.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet will discuss changing how these services are commissioned to ensure it has greater control and oversight of providers.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“As we know, the best place for young people is in school. However, we also understand that there are some children and young people who, for a variety of reasons, need to attend alternative provision. “It is therefore really important to ensure this alternative education is of the highest quality and offers the best value for money. “The new commissioning approach will provide a robust framework for delivering our alternative provision, and ensure more choice, flexibility and value for money.”

The preferred option for the county council is an “open framework” which it says will allow new suppliers to join during the contract.

Officials say it will give more flexibility when sourcing alternative education provision.

The county council’s abinet will discuss the proposalson 16th October.