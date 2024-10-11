BUSINESSES and community heroes have been celebrated at an awards ceremony.
The Beacon Awards were handed out at an event organised by Lichfield District Council at the National Memorial Arboretum.
The results were:
- Best Start Up Business: Winner – Insightful Beginnings; Highly Commended – Lichfield Garden Buildings Ltd; Commended – Luxe Nails and Beauty Academy
- Best Micro Business: Winner – Hunnypot Cottage Bakery; Highly Commended – Adept Central Ltd; Commended – Grace and May Home
- Best Large Business: Winner – Lichfield Garrick Theatre; Highly Commended – Davisons Law; Commended – Legionella and Fire Safe Services
- Best Small Business: Winner – Richard Winterton Auctioneers; Highly Commended – Green Thumb Lichfield and Walsall; Commended – Kind Consultancy
- Customer Service Award: Winner – Richard Winterton Auctioneers; Highly Commended – The Listening Centre EAP Ltd; Commended – Kembla Ltd
- Tourism Business Award: Winner – Lichfield Cathedral; Highly Commended – Lichfield Garrick Theatre; Commended – Lichfield Maize Maze
- Hospitality Business Award: Winner – The George Hotel, Lichfield; Highly Commended – Le Reve Cocktail Bar
- Commitment to the Environment: Winner – Lichfield Maize Maze; Highly Commended – Grace and May home; Commended – RAB Consultants Ltd.
- LDC Recognition Award: Winner – Hollies Guest House; Highly Commended – Sally Wagstaff Aesthetics; Commended – Gartmore Riding School
- Community Hero. Winner – Elaine Hutchings; Highly Commended – Tom Penzer-Adams; Commended – Onkar Sandhu
- Charity or Social Enterprise Award: Winner – Fun Club Hub CIO; Highly Commended – Pathway Project; Commended – Shenstone Community Library and Coffee Shop
- Inspirational Impact Award: Winner – Sharon McCormick; Highly Commended – Kathy Coe.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“I’d like to offer huge congratulations to all of the businesses and community heroes who received awards this year.
“The contribution they make to the Lichfield District is tremendous – and the Beacon Awards is an opportunity to recognise their hard work, determination and creativity.
“A special thank you to the award judges, our sponsors Allen Brown Jewellery, Kind Consultancy and the Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce, to the National Memorial Arboretum and also the band Apollo Soul for the entertainment.”