BUSINESSES and community heroes have been celebrated at an awards ceremony.

The Beacon Awards were handed out at an event organised by Lichfield District Council at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The results were:

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“I’d like to offer huge congratulations to all of the businesses and community heroes who received awards this year.

“The contribution they make to the Lichfield District is tremendous – and the Beacon Awards is an opportunity to recognise their hard work, determination and creativity.

“A special thank you to the award judges, our sponsors Allen Brown Jewellery, Kind Consultancy and the Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce, to the National Memorial Arboretum and also the band Apollo Soul for the entertainment.”