A YOUNG Burntwood professional is playing his part in developing plans for more electric vehicle usage after securing full-time jobs after completing a work placement.

Samuel Bishop, 19, has taken up a full-time post with the electric vehicle infrastructure team after completing an Open-Door work experience spell.

The programme, part of the Staffordshire Jobs and Careers Service, provides opportunities for people to find a job or change career.

Samuel said:

“The Open-Door programme has been an incredible opportunity for me to learn and grow. “The experience and the practical skills I gained on the placement were great and really prepared me for the world of work. I’m thrilled to continue my journey with Staffordshire County Council and contribute to our electric vehicle infrastructure projects. “This is a really exciting project and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and making a difference. “I would definitely recommend Open-Door to anyone who needs a helping hand to find a job.”

Samuel’s work is part of Staffordshire County Council’s efforts to facilitate the transition to electric vehicles.

Cllr Mark Deaville, cabinet member for strategic highways, said:

“We are pleased to have Samuel on board – his fresh perspective and dedication to sustainable transport will be invaluable as we continue to develop our EV infrastructure. “This is an important project for the county that will undoubtedly help us achieve our goals for a greener future.”