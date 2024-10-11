A BURNTWOOD woman who was not expected to survive after being born prematurely has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Margery Farmer reached the milestone on 8th October.

One of seven children, her parents were told she would be unlikely to survive after weighing just 3lb when she was born in 1924.

But she defied the odds and worked as a housemaid before training to become a nurse.

Margery moved to Burntwood with her husband Alf in 1955, working at St Matthew’s Hospital before becoming deputy matron at Hammerwich Hospital.

She celebrated her 100th birthday at a party surrounded by family and friends, including her three children, nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.