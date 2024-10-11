A PROJECT to build the UK’s first respite holiday village for children with critical illnesses near Lichfield has been boosted by a donation from a local business.

Kids’ Village, which is being earmarked for land in Wychnor, is currently fundraising to help make the project a reality.

The coffers have been boosted by a £1,800 donation from Boots Opticians in Lichfield following a recent ultramarathon event at Stowe Pool.

Manjit Talwar, franchise partner at the city centre business, said:

“This is a fantastic cause to help build the UK’s first Kids’ Village which will help sick children by giving them a restful break away from the trauma of being in and out of hospitals. “Our donation will contribute towards the capital funds needed to build this special place.”