A SESSION in Lichfield is giving people a chance to try out traditional English country dancing.

Lichfield Folk Dance Club will host a free evening for newcomers on 14th October.

It will be led by callers David and Kathryn Wright, with live music from Chris Dewhurst.

A spokesperson said:

“Club members will be ready to welcome you and there’s no need to bring a partner. “You don’t need to worry that you won’t know what to do – full instructions will be given for all of the dances.”

The two-hour event at King Edward VI School begins at 7.30pm.

For more details visit www.lichfieldfolkdanceclub.co.uk.