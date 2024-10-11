CHASETOWN will travel to City of Liverpool this weekend for their latest league test.

Mark Swann’s men will make the trip tomorrow (12th October) on the back of a 4-0 midweek victory over Nantwich.

A win for The Scholars could see them climb as high as fourth in the Northern Premier League West, with three games in hand over early front-runners Widnes.

Meanwhile, the hosts currently sit second from bottom in the league table, but claimed a 3-1 win last time out against Avro.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.