AN extension could be build on a former church in Burntwood as part of plans to turn it into a new community centre.

Proposals for the single storey construction at chase Terrace Methodist Church have been submitted to Lichfield District Council’s planning department.

The building was purchased by Burntwood Town Council following a campaign by local residents and councillors.

A planning statement said the extension would help breathe new life into the building.

“The proposed development will assist in the building’s transformation from a former place of worship to Chase Terrace Community Centre by providing essential storage space. “The single storey extension will bring the existing entrance way to the building forward to match the main frontage. “Internally, the development will create two large and much-needed storage cupboards where additional chairs and tables can be kept along with equipment stored by regular hall users. “The proposed development will greatly enhance Chase Terrace Community Centre as a functional building. “We anticipate the centre will be used by children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities. Ensuring that equipment is stored securely outside of the main hall or community room will create a safer environment and provide more space for all of the building’s users.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.