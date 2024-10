LICHFIELD return to action this weekend when they travel to West Bridgford.

The Myrtle Greens go into the fixture unbeaten so far in the league this season and sit level on points with table-topping Dronfield.

But their hosts tomorrow (12th October) also have their sights set on the upper echelons of the league, sitting just two points and one place behind the top two.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.

Elsewhere, the 2nds are at home to Syston 2nds.