A SPOOKY cinema experience is coming to Hammerwich.

The pop-up event at Hammerwich Cricket Club will feature screenings of Hocus Pocus, The Witches, Scream and The Lost Boys.

A spokesperson said:

“The Haunted Cinema is a themed and decorated experience where you can watch your favourite Halloween films in our spooky cemetery surroundings.”

The screenings start on 25th October. For ticket details visit strawberryevents.co.uk.