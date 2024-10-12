A LIFESAVING charity has thanked the M6 Toll for providing more than 20 years of support.

When the road first opened in 2004, the company chose the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity as its chosen charity – and has since raised more than £500,000.

Critical cars are also given free passage on the M6 Toll as well as aircrew members.

Hanna Sebright, chief executive of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“The support our organisation has received from M6 Toll is exceptional. “Their team has been by our side for two thirds of our charity’s existence and we cannot than them enough for their unfaltering commitment. “Through fundraising, initiatives and campaigns, they have directly helped our advanced clinicians deliver outstanding clinical care at the scene of an incident.”

As well as fundraising, the M6 Toll has also supported initiatives run by the charity including the Sky Champs scheme which saw children taught skills such as CPR and bleed control.

Joanna Seabright, from the M6 Toll, said:

“We are extremely proud of our long-standing and successful partnership with the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. “Over the past 20 years we’ve seen the positive impact of their important work. “It’s been a pleasure to support the life-saving missions the charity carry out all year round, and our whole team have been involved in so many initiatives over the years, not only to provide much needed funds but also to support various volunteering programmes and initiatives.”