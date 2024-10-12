A SERVICE that delivers early support to families across Staffordshire could be set to continue.

Since 2010, Staffordshire County Council has commissioned provision aiming to tackle “root cause problems” in a bid to reduce the need for specialist help further down the line.

Since 2018, more than 7,800 families have been supported.

The current contract expires in March 2025, with the county council’s cabinet set to consider options for the future of the service.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“It is important to ensure that every family in Staffordshire has access to all the help they need from an early stage. “Early intervention is key to preventing the need for additional specialist support in the future and helps families to feel safe, happy and supported in their communities. “Our current arrangement to commission family support is working well. With the contract coming to an end, we will need to ensure that these services remain in place so that we can continues to achieve a high rate of successful outcomes for families. “Families have told us this service has really made a difference in their lives from helping children and young people to get a good education to improving relationships, mental health and physical health.”

The options will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on 16th October.