A ONE man show in Lichfield will feature four of Edgar Allan Poe’s gothic tales.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host One Man Poe on 30th October.

Using the writer’s original text from the 1840s, the stories will come to life on the city stage in a series of back-to-back performances.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“It’s Halloween – are you brave enough for an evening of terrifying tales from the Godfather of gothic horror himself, Edgar Allan Poe. “We dare you to come to The Hub and find out!”

Tickets are £16 can be booked online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.