A DRAMATIC finale saw Chasetown return from their trip to City of Liverpool with a point.

The Scholars looked to have secured the win when George Cater struck with just minutes left.

But there was still time for Danny Mitchley to grab a leveller for the hosts in the dying seconds.

The early exchanges saw the home side have a strong shout for a penalty waved away by the referee after a player appeared to be felled in the area.

Chasetown went close when Joey Butlin fired over before Danny O’Callaghan sent an effort wide of the target moments later.

As the first half unfolded, the game became a battle of the midfield with neither side able to find a decisive breakthrough.

The second period began with a flurry of action though as City of Liverpool saw an effort creep just over Curtis Pond’s crossbar, while at the other end Danny Glover’s low shot tested home keeper Calvin Hare.

With the clock ticking down, Kris Taylor’s free-kick rattled the post.

It looked like Chasetown had secured the win with just minutes left to play as Cater found the net to give his side a 1-0 lead.

But the drama wasn’t over as Mitchley pounced to score an equaliser and force The Scholars to settle for a point.