A LAW firm is celebrating after being recognised by an industry guide.

Ansons Solicitors, which has a base in Lichfield, achieved higher rankings in the Legal 500 UK Guide.

It has retained rankings in areas such as agriculture and estates, corporate and commercial, employment and commercial litigation, while seeing an increased positioning for commercial property.

Additionally, seven of the firm’s solicitors have been named as either leading individuals, rising stars or next generation partners – with a total of 12 of the company’s solicitors recommended by the guide.

Martin de Ridder, managing director at Ansons Solicitors, said:

“We are thrilled with the results of this year’s Legal 500 UK guide, especially the improved ranking for our commercial property services. “To see our team’s expertise in complex property acquisitions, leases, and developments recognised at a higher level is a fantastic achievement. “It’s a reflection of the dedication and skill our lawyers bring to every case, ensuring the best outcomes for our clients.”

The Legal 500 rankings are determined through a research process involving feedback from clients, insights from peers and expert opinions from professionals in the legal field. Each ranking is further influenced by the complexity and scale of the cases managed.

Martin added:

“The recognition of so many individual solicitors across our firm, alongside the improved rankings, speaks volumes about the quality of service we deliver. “We would also like to extend our gratitude to our clients and professional partners for their invaluable feedback and support throughout this process.”