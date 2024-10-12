LICHFIELD City succumbed to a four-goal defeat against second-place Brocton in a top of the table clash.

A Will Whieldon brace and goals from Jude King and captain Connor Haddaway punished the hosts for a sub-par performance at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

Brocton opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Whieldon poked home.

The visitors were then awarded a penalty ten minutes later after a foul in the area, but City keeper James Beeson denied visiting captain Haddaway from the spot.

But the Brocton skipper soon made amends when he curled in direct from the resulting corner to make it 2-0.

Dan Lomas had an effort saved from close range by Tony Allsop soon after as Lichfield looked for a way back into the game, but Jamie Elkes brought down Greenbirch inside the area to give the visitors yet another penalty. Whieldon fired the spot kick past Beeson to make it 3-0 before half-time.

City tried to spark themselves to life in the second period and saw Joe Haines send a long range effort creep over the bar.

Lichfield’s hopes of salvaging anything from the game were dashed though as the visitors netted a fourth. King’s attempt to steer the ball past the on-rushing Beeson saw the ball ricochet in off a defender.

Home substitute Jude Taylor nodded wide from a corner with 15 minutes to go, but City failed to trouble the scoreline as they fell to a disappointing defeat.