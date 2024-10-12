A LICHFIELD city centre bar that has sat empty for more than a decade could be brought back into use if plans are approved.

The former Chameleon site at 4 Bore Street could see the ground floor become a pub once more, while the upper levels are converted into self-contained flats.

The three storey building was last used around 12 years ago when it was known as Feria, but the new proposals may finally see it back in use.

A planning statement said:

“It is proposed to convert the existing two vacant first and second floor rooms to one and two bedrooms with bathrooms, lounge, dining room and kitchen for each flat. Access will be via a rear door. “The public house will be rented out to a tenant and the four self-contained flats will also be rented out.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.