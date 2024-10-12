A LICHFIELD city centre bar that has sat empty for more than a decade could be brought back into use if plans are approved.
The former Chameleon site at 4 Bore Street could see the ground floor become a pub once more, while the upper levels are converted into self-contained flats.
The three storey building was last used around 12 years ago when it was known as Feria, but the new proposals may finally see it back in use.
A planning statement said:
“It is proposed to convert the existing two vacant first and second floor rooms to one and two bedrooms with bathrooms, lounge, dining room and kitchen for each flat. Access will be via a rear door.
“The public house will be rented out to a tenant and the four self-contained flats will also be rented out.”
Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
Reading about all the lost pubs of Lichfield and considering how busy the existing pubs seem to be, I hope this will be brought successfully back to life. The building is certainly a blot on the locality. Before anyone says we don’t need any more pubs, it is the market that will decide that.
Who would want to live over the top of a pub,sound proofing would need to be a yard thick
At Last. …..10/12 years Empty and Derelict.
Do hope refurb is Granted and dealt with quickly,
Can it be in keeping with surrounding Architecture, and no failings please.
I agree RFW. The problem is that when they have gone it is forever and as we know they could come back into fashion.
My concern is that, like the Greyhound in St John’s St., the flats will be built and the pub left undeveloped. That is until the builders apply to convert it to flats because of ‘lack of interest’.
Not an uncommon ploy in Lichfield. Say one thing but do another.
Short odds on that one!
Surely it should be refered to as The Prince of Wales
“Last used 12 years ago”??
And the rest!!!
Cannot leave it empty forever? Properties need habitants to keep it maintained, We have nothing to lose and everything to gain from the application. My son would gladly live above a pub !!!